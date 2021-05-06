Mexico and Celac Call for Democratization of Access to Vaccines

On Thursday, the CELAC announced that Mexico, as its pro-tempore president, is working on the Comprehensive Health Self-Sufficiency Plan, strengthening the vaccine and drug production chains in Latin America.
"On the initiative of the Chancellor @m_ebrard, the @PPT_CELAC works with @aliciabarcena and the @cepal_onu on the Comprehensive Plan for Health Self-Sufficiency that will strengthen the production chains of vaccines and medicines in Latin America."
On April 19, the organization issued a statement urging pharmaceutical companies and the international community to democratize access to COVID-119 vaccines by considering them a public good.
The CELAC also recognized the decision of the U.S. to back a potential COVID-19 vaccines patent waiver, an initiative that Russia has also supported.