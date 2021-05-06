    • Live
Mexico and Celac Call for Democratization of Access to Vaccines

    The CELAC is working on the Comprehensive Health Self-Sufficiency Plan, which will strengthen the vaccine and drug production chains in Latin America. | Photo: Twitter/ @FitchSolutions

Published 6 May 2021
On April 19, the organization issued a statement urging pharmaceutical companies and the international community to democratize access to COVID-119 vaccines by considering them a public good. 
 

Mexico urged country members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to support the democratization of vaccines and distribution equity in the region.

On Thursday, the CELAC announced that Mexico, as its pro-tempore president, is working on the Comprehensive Health Self-Sufficiency Plan, strengthening the vaccine and drug production chains in Latin America.

"On the initiative of the Chancellor  @m_ebrard, the @PPT_CELAC works with 
@aliciabarcena and the @cepal_onu on the Comprehensive Plan for Health Self-Sufficiency that will strengthen the production chains of vaccines and medicines in Latin America."

On April 19, the organization issued a statement urging pharmaceutical companies and the international community to democratize access to COVID-119 vaccines by considering them a public good.

The CELAC also recognized the decision of the U.S. to back a potential COVID-19 vaccines patent waiver, an initiative that Russia has also supported.

  

