CELAC Calls for an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

The regional bloc urges private sector, governments, and international organizations to work together to achieve timely and universal access to vaccines.

Speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard advocated for an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"CELAC urges the international community and the global pharmaceutical sector to join the efforts being made by governments and multilateral organizations to democratize the production and access to vaccines, being these global public goods," Ebrard noted.

"Private sector, governments, and international organizations must work together to achieve a fair, equitable, supportive, transparent, timely and universal access to vaccines," he added.

The Chancellor also supported the calls by the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen solidarity to promote greater production and availability of doses.

Covid-19 vaccinations in Latin America's most populous countries, as of this weekend. Graph by @OurWorldInData. pic.twitter.com/btLNTa1aja — Jan-Albert Hootsen �������� (@jahootsen) April 12, 2021

The cooperation also extends to fair access to diagnostic equipment, medicines, health technologies, and training of health personnel to combat the pandemic.

Ebrard put for example cooperation networks between his country and Argentina to produce AstraZeneca vaccine for later delivery to countries in the region with fewer resources. He also praised the efforts by Cuba, Brazil, and Mexico itself to develop their vaccines.

Announcing the delivery of aid, he also ratified CELAC solidarity and support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines people who are suffering "the terrible effects" of the La Soufriere volcano's eruption in recent weeks.