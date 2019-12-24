Bolivian De Facto Gov't has No Authority to Leave CELAC: Evo

The de facto government installed in Bolivia after the coup d'etat against Evo Morales announced that it is evaluating the suspension of the country from this integral body in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The de facto government of Bolivia, headed by the self-proclaimed President Jeanine Áñez, issued a statement announcing that she is evaluating the suspension of her country from the Community of American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The democratically elected President, Evo Morales, said through his Twitter account, that this coup board that governs Bolivia has no authority to remove the country from this "forum of unity of the free and sovereign states."

In the statement issued on December 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia argues that the eventual withdrawal is based on "the decision of the government of Mexico to ignore the powers of the pro tempore presidency that Bolivia occupies in Celac during 2019"; "the meetings convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico to organize the start of his pro tempore presidency"; and "the repeated unfriendly conduct of Mexico."

"Bolivia will not participate in the start of the next pro tempore presidency of Celac that will be assumed by Mexico for violating institutional procedures and trying to establish its own agenda," the document adds.

After the coup d'état consummated by the right against President Evo Morales, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has refused to recognize the de facto administration in Bolivia that has not been democratically elected by the people.

Meanwhile, it advances in the organization of the next pro tempore presidency within this regional organization with a view to strengthen the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean.

For its part, the de facto government of Bolivia continues its agenda aligned with the policies of the right in the region and has announced the withdrawal of the nation from organizations such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Free Trade Agreement ( ALBA-TCP).