Mexico Vaccinates Teachers To Resume Face-to-Face Classes

Mexico's Health Ministry informed on the beginning of teacher vaccinations in 9 out of 32 states, aiming to resume face-to-face classes as soon as possible.

"On Tuesday, we started immunizing teachers in the states of Jalisco and Nuevo Leon. Today, we kicked off the vaccination of professionals in Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Morelos, and San Luis Potosi," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced.

The vaccination schedule for teachers was defined according to the epidemiological risk that those territories have been facing in the last three weeks. Over the last 24 hours, 943,423 teachers have been immunized.

"Education workers are being immunized with the Chinese CanSino vaccine, which requires only one dose," Lopez-Gatell noted, adding that the return to face-to-face classes in those territories could start as of May 13.

According to Chinese experts, CanSino's immune protection is expected to be at peak levels two weeks after the shot.

Teachers in Mexico City and the states of Queretaro, Quintana Roo, Puebla, Yucatan, Baja California Sur, and Chihuahua will be immunized from May 19 to 28. Therefore, the return to classes in those territories could occur in mid-June.

Since December, Mexico has applied 18.8 million doses, of which 354,566 were inoculated in the last 24 hours.