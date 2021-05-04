Caribbean Leader Considers Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has been warning nationals of the possibility of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program in the face of critics who have been encouraging others not to participate in the national vaccine program.

While speaking on his radio program last weekend, Browne, who spoke of the socio-economic implications of COVID-19, was condemning fault finders who were discouraging others from taking the jab. He was sure to explain that his comments were not a threat but rather a caution.

“We are struggling on a monthly basis to meet salaries and wages, and you are telling me that Antigua and Barbuda as one of the hardest-hit countries, one of the most vulnerable; you are telling me we have the luxury of not getting vaccinated?”

“Well, I want to say definitively to the people of Antigua and Barbuda that we do not have the luxury of not getting vaccinated, and if we do not get the herd immunity, perhaps in the next 60 to 90 days, there is going to be weeping and gnashing of teeth in this country,” he said.

As Co-President of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, I met this afternoon with the PM of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne. A constructive dialogue on climate change, financial regulation, tourism and vaccination. ⁦@Europarl_EN⁩ ⁦⁦@PressACP⁩ pic.twitter.com/xTUfEJgR00 — Carlos Zorrinho (@czorrinho) May 4, 2021

