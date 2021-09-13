Mexico: Tropical Storm Nicholas to Bring Heavy Rains, Floods

Along its path, it will cause heavy rains with possible landslides, floods, causing that rivers and streams to overflow, in addition to strong winds and waves from two to three meters high on the coasts of Tabasco, Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

Another Tropical Storm, named Nicholas, that has just formed in the Gulf of Mexico, 285 km north-northeast of the port of Veracruz, will affect the country, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) confirmed on Monday.

However, the havoc will not be as strong as occurred with Hurricanes Grace, Nora and Ida, Mexico's Civil Protection Coordination informed, although its trajectory will be monitored and watched.

CONAGUA warned that Nicholas will cause heavy rainfall in the Gulf of Mexico region, particularly in the states of Tabasco, Veracruz and southern Tamaulipas. The storm has been affecting these areas since Sunday evening, accompanied by winds of 65 kilometers per hour, while it is moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

The midday view of the Gulf of Mexico shows that TS Nicholas dominates the western Gulf. Texas coastal radars indicate that most of the storm's rainfall is in the northeast quadrant of the storm. Heavy rains are likely over parts of Texas and Louisiana as the storm makes landfall pic.twitter.com/lqLqqpxQ7t — John Collins (@collinsvoxwx) September 13, 2021

Alejandra Margarita Mendez, coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN, in Spanish), said that the center of the tropical storm has approached Tamaulipas coast since early Monday.

Along its path, it will cause heavy rains with possible landslides, floods, causing that rivers and streams overflow, in addition to strong winds and waves from two to three meters high on the coasts of Tabasco, Veracruz, and Tamaulipas.

CONAGUA informed that another low-pressure system is moving off the coasts of the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, in front of the Pacific Ocean, with heavy to torrential rains, possible landslides and strong waves.