7,1 Magnitude Earthquake Shooks Six Mexican Cities

A 7,1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday shook Acapulco, Coyuca de Benitez, Chilpancingo, Morelia, and Mexico City, leaving one citizen dead and at least 1,6 million people without electricity.

"We ask citizens for tranquility. The worst has already passed, and fortunately, there is no major damage. Let us be attentive to the recommendations of the civil authorities and pending to the aftershocks," Guerrero State Governor Hector Astudillo stated. As of Sept. 8, Mexico’s Seismic Alert System (SASMEX) had reported 150 aftershocks, the strongest of which had a 5,2 magnitude.

The earthquake had its epicenter 11 kilometers from Acapulco City, where firefighters attended gasoline and gas leaks. So far, the only fatal victim is a citizen who was hit by a pole in Coyuca de Benitez city.

In this location, the seism caused the most damage, which comprised fallen metal structures, broken glass, and the destruction of part of a house front. The earthquake also triggered a seismic alert in Mexico City, where thousands of people left their homes and buildings as a security and prevention measure.

The Navy Secretary's Tsunami Warning Center (NSTWC) expects that no tsunami occurs in the coastal area affected by the earthquake. Since Monday, civil protection teams are deployed through the affected areas to assist the population, and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) works to restore electricity in homes and establishments.

Earthquakes are frequent in Mexico since this Latin American country is located at the edge of the North American tectonic plate. On September 19, 1985, an 8,0 magnitude earthquake killed about 9,500 people in Mexico City. After this tragedy, the authorities changed the construction codes of buildings to protect citizenship against earthquakes.

On Sept. 7, 2017, an 8,2 magnitude earthquake killed 98 people in Oaxaca and Chiapas states. Twelve days later, a 7,1 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicenter between Puebla City and Morelos State, left 369 citizens dead and extensive material damage.