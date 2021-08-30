Tropical Storm Nora Kills One, Over Five Missings in Mexico

The government of Jalisco state confirmed the death of a Spaniard minor during a flood that collapsed a hotel in Puerto Vallarta town. "This tragedy was caused by the partial collapse of a hotel in downtown Puerto Vallarta, due to the overflow of the Cuale River," governor Enrique Alfaro said.

Tropical storm Nora dissipated on Monday, causing several floods and landslides and killing one person, although heavy rains and strong winds remain, Mexican authorities reported.

"Nora, since yesterday it had dissipated, but officially it was this morning. However, scattered rains and storms will continue in Sin, Nay, Dgo and Son, being torrential (150-300 mm) over the center-south of Sinaloa maintaining floods and flooding of rivers."

"To his family, who came to our port from Spain seven years ago, and to his loved ones, all our support and our deepest condolences. RIP," the official added. Six fishermen from Guerrero state and a woman whose car was swept away are still missing.

According to the authorities, Nora, which caused much devastation as a category one hurricane, damaged 500 houses and expected more damages. The experts forecast rains up to 300 mm in Sinaloa state and flooding rivers.