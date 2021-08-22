Mexico: Grace Caused 9 Victims and Important Economic Damages

The Federal Electricity Commission informed that over 835.000 Mexicanas ran out of electricity after the crossing of Grace.

On Sunday, Mexican authorities reported the death of 9 people after Hurricane Grace affected the central region of the country, causing heavy rains and important economic damages.

Most casualties were from Veracruz, where landslides killed 7 people, including one under 18-year-old girl. The other two victims were from Poza Rica Municipality and the state of Puebla.

"My condolences to the families of children and adults who died in Xalapa and other places in Veracruz due to the hurricane. You are not alone," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said on his Twitter account early this morning.

The Governor of Veracruz Cuitlahuac Garcia said the emergency state remains in force since the heavy rains will continue on Sunday. As a result, more mudslides are expected, especially in the afternoon.

Se reportan:

• 431,355 usuarios afectados en Veracruz; 30% de restablecimiento.

• 35,196 en SLP; 93% de restablecimiento.

• 109,581 en Hidalgo; 27% de restablecimiento.

• 224,860 en Puebla; 34% de restablecimiento.

• 5,371 en Tlaxcala; 81% de restablecimiento. pic.twitter.com/RYwyo4vU3Y — CFEmx (@CFEmx) August 22, 2021

The meme reads:

"Report:

- 431,355 users affected in Veracruz; 30% restored.

- 35,196 in SLP; 93% restored.

- 109,581 in Hidalgo; 27% restored.

- 224,860 in Puebla; 34% restored.

- 5,371 in Tlaxcala; 81% restored."

Grace caused flooding in Veracruz and destroyed hundreds of houses. The now tropical depression is affecting Mexico's capital city, and according to Governor Claudia Sheinbaum, everything is ready to avoid floodings and losing lives.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) informed that over 835.000 Mexicanas ran out of electricity after the crossing of Grace. However, the service has been restored up to 46 percent, thanks to the work of over 1.000 electricians.

So far, Veracruz and Hidalgo remain the most affected territories, while San Luis Potosi and Tlaxcala have reported over 90 percent of recovery.