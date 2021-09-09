Mexico: Severe Flooding Persists, State of Emergency Called For

Floods persist in several Mexican states as a result of heavy rains that continue to affect part of the national territory, and in Hidalgo a state of emergency was called for Thursday.

The hardest-hit locality is Tula, where 16 deaths were reported in a flooded hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and there are still people, although few, in the flooded neighborhoods of that city, and authorities are trying to rescue them in boats with the help of the Armed Forces.

Despite the help from the Army, the Red Cross and state and municipal authorities are doing well, but for many, this aid is taking too long. At various points in Tula, there are groups of volunteers distributing coffee, bread and cakes free of charge.

In the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, for the second consecutive day, dozens of homes were reported damaged in several neighborhoods such as San Pedro Xalostoc, Jardines de Santa Clara, Mexico Colonial II, Ciudad Azteca, and others.

Flooding continues and help is needed to get the water out of the houses, many neighbors who have lost everything they had and claim that the water levels are not going down reported to local media.

In Ecatepec, the San Andres river overflowed its banks and flooded hundreds of homes, an affected resident of the Hank Gonzalez neighborhood said.

Heavy rainfall in central Mexico has sparked flash floods in Ecatepec and Nezahualcóyotl https://t.co/QnIhb82PGV pic.twitter.com/dCcxYge7NY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 7, 2021

One of the most affected neighborhoods is Mexico Colonial II, where yesterday sewage continued to stagnate inside dozens of houses in several blocks. The affected families spent the night on their second floors and with the water flooding the first floors.

Today, Thursday, the water level of the river seems to be lower but remains obstructed by a large number of branches, stones and garbage dragged along its course, especially at the interception of the bridge of the San Andres neighborhood.

Authorities reported that at least 15 communities were affected by the Monday afternoon downpour, where 120,000 people live.

The government of the State of Mexico reported that in Ecatepec alone, some 800 homes were affected by the rains; of these, 100 were affected with major damage and 700 with minor damage. Other rivers have also overflowed.