Olaf Hurricane Hits Mexico

In Baja California Sur, it caused the suspension of classes and commercial activities, as well as the closing of seaports and airports.

On Friday, Category 2 hurricane Olaf is moving through the San Jose del Cabo region in Baja California Sur (BCS) and is expected to move back out into the Pacific Ocean during the afternoon.

Its maximum sustained winds, which were initially reported to be 100 mph, dropped to 80 mph. This happened when the hurricane hit land near San Jose del Cabo on Thursday at 10 pm local time.

A report from Mexico's National Water Commission (Conagua) indicates that the hurricane's center reached Mexican land last night at 9 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour. Now it is moving north-northwest at 17 km/h.

Its cloud bands caused torrential rains (150 to 250 mm) in Baja California Sur, which could result in considerable flash flooding and mudslides. There were also very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm) in Nayarit and Sinaloa, heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) in Jalisco, and showers (5 to 25 mm) in Colima, Durango, and Zacatecas.