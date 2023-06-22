Mexico: Six People Dead & 21 Injured in Multiple Highway Crash

19 vehicles were involved in the crash at kilometer 44 of the Zapotlanejo-Lagos de Moreno highway.

At least six dead and 21 injured is the toll of a multiple crash on June 21 on a highway in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, authorities reported Thursday.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez confirmed that "preliminarily there are already six people dead and a total of 21 injured, from regular to serious, who were transferred to hospitals in Tepatitlan."

According to Ramirez, 19 vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred near the city of Tepatitlan, at kilometer 44 of the Zapotlanejo-Lagos de Moreno highway.

Local media reported that six pick-up trucks, six compact cars, five trailers, one torton and one cargo truck were involved in the multiple accident. Authorities indicated that the number could increase as the area continues to be inspected by the elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco.

#México | A través de un video difundido en redes se pudo ver el momento de la carambola en la autopista Zapotlanejo-Lagos de Moreno, que fue ocasionado por un incendio de pastizal en la carretera.

— Periódico AM Noticias (@periodicoam) June 22, 2023

A video posted on social media showed the crash on the Zapotlanejo-Lagos de Moreno highway, which was caused by a grass fire on the highway.

In a video circulating through social networks, it can be seen that the road is covered by a large column of smoke. Unofficial versions indicate that drivers lost visibility due to the smoke generated by a grass fire on the side of the road.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted the accident during his morning conference and said that the Ministry of Communications and Transportation is conducting an investigation.

"Apparently it originated from burning grasslands, but there should have been a warning," said AMLO, noting that "we are investigating this, about those responsible, and about the role of the highway concessionaire." He sent "a hug to all the relatives of those who lost their lives."