Mexico: Alert Level Raised Due to Increased Volcanic Activity

On Sunday, Mexican authorities elevated the alert level in response to the increased volcanic activity of Popocatépetl volcano.

During a press conference, Laura Velazquez, the leader of the Mexican National Civil Protection Coordination Agency, announced the escalation of the alert level from yellow phase two to yellow phase three; yellow three is one level below the red alert status.

The yellow phase three signifies a state of “intermediate to high” volcanic activity characterized by the sustained emission of smoke, gas, and light ashfall. Additionally, the escalation of explosive activity is accompanied by the ejection of incandescent rocks.

According to Velazquez, the Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of diverse experts has recommended the escalation of the alert level as a result of heightened volcanic activity since Friday.

Fotografías tomadas por el Dr. Robin Campion, investigador del Instituto de Geofísica de la UNAM.



Las fotos fueron tomadas desde Paso de Cortés, con sensibilidad de 6400 Iso y tiempos de exposición entre 5 y 10 segundos ������



Noche del 19 al 20 de mayo 2023. pic.twitter.com/Tfhw4ZnRfg — Observación volcánica (@ObserVolcanica) May 20, 2023

Photographs taken by Dr. Robin Campion, researcher at the UNAM Institute of Geophysics. The photos were taken from Paso de Cortés, with a sensitivity of 6400 Iso and exposure times between 5 and 10 second. Night from May 19 to 20, 2023.

Popocatépetl has registered more frequent exhalations and even moderate explosions, accompanied by the expulsion of ash and incandescent rocks.

The suspension of air traffic at Mexico City's principal airports for a few hours on Saturday was attributed to the deposition of ash resulting from emissions and detonations.

The volcanic structure, which surpasses an elevation of 5,400 meters above sea level, is positioned approximately 70 km to the southeast of Mexico City, spanning across the central regions of Puebla, Morelos, and the State of Mexico.