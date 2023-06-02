45 Bags Filled With Human Remains Discovered by Mexico Police

"...in the depths of a 40-meter ravine located in the Zapopan municipality..."

During a recent investigation into the disappearance of seven young individuals in Jalisco, located in Western Mexico, a minimum of 45 bags containing human remains were discovered in a ravine.

The bags were found in the depths of a 40-meter ravine located in the Zapopan municipality, which is considered to be a suburban area of Guadalajara, an expansive industrial center.

“Forty-five bags with human remains have been extracted that belong to both male and female people,” the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The missing person’s reports of each of the seven individuals had been filed independently on disparate dates; however, upon investigation, it was revealed that they were all employed at a singular call center located proximal to the site at which human remains were detected.

The forensic specialists are yet to determine the identity and the number of victims contained in the bags.

Mexico police find 45 bags with human body parts in ravine: Mexico City (AFP) -



At least 45 bags with human remains were found in a ravine in the western Mexican state of Jalisco during a search for eight people reported missing last week, local… https://t.co/SDbN5oOZah pic.twitter.com/mkA6y85Bhs — zeta panama (@zetacompa) June 2, 2023

Preliminary investigations indicate the potential involvement of the call center in illegal activities. Local media outlets have reported that the authorities have seized items such as marijuana, a cloth, and a cleaning rag exhibiting traces of blood. Additionally, documentation pertaining to possible commercial endeavors has been discovered.

The law enforcement officials stated that certain human remains discovered within the bags exhibited features that seemed to correspond to those of the absent juvenile individuals.

The recovery efforts involve coordination among firefighters, civil defense personnel, and a helicopter. It is expected that the ongoing operation will extend through the coming days.