Mexico: Work Visa Program to Be Presented for Central Americans

"We need a workforce for these projects, especially if it's skilled labor"

On Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced that a program will be presented by Mexico this week, aimed at offering temporary visas to Central Americans. These visas will permit them to work on public infrastructure projects within the country.

During his routine press briefing, López Obrador emphasized that the implementation of these projects necessitates a larger workforce, consisting of skilled individuals such as welders, iron-workers, and engineers.

"We need a workforce for these projects, especially if it's skilled labor," López Obrador said, adding: "We will guarantee them one year."

AMLO refrained from giving details about the quantity of visas to be issued or the projects for which they would be issued.

#Mexico will present a program this week to give Central Americans temporary visas to work on public infrastructure projects, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday. — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) May 22, 2023

López Obrador has advocated for the provision of financial resources in Central America as a means of redressing the involuntary movement of numerous individuals annually who are seeking to escape from economic hardship and social unrest in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Furthermore, he has endeavored to enhance the progress of the underprivileged southern region of Mexico, which is situated in proximity to the border adjoining Guatemala.

The principal initiatives currently in progress under the auspices of the López Obrador administration encompass a freight railway system aiming to establish a commercial conduit between the Pacific and Gulf coasts of Mexico, in addition to a passenger train network connecting various tourist destinations within the geographical bounds of the Yucatán Peninsula.