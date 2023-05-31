Mexico and the US to Fight Against Fentanyl & Arms Trafficking

The authorities of both countries also addressed issues related to migratory flows and regulated labor mobility.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and the White House National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall held a meeting in which they agreed on greater bilateral collaboration to deal with fentanyl trafficking.

The meeting took place in Mexico City, where the authorities of both countries also addressed issues related to the control of arms sales, migratory flows, and regulated labor mobility.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard stressed that both countries have achieved greater coordination to identify transnational flows of fentanyl. In this control process, the Mexican Navy Secretariat will have a significant role.

Regarding arms trafficking, the intention of the U.S. government is to control the flow of long arms, an important task given that Mexico seized 26,000 long arms between 2020 and 2022.

On the subject of migration, AMLO highlighted the need for regulated labor mobility and confirmed the reduction in the number of migrants arriving at Mexican borders.

"With cooperation for the welfare and humanitarian treatment of migrants, we are advancing towards a good neighbor policy," he said, referring to the results of a meeting in which the governors of Chiapas, Tabasco, Oaxaca, and Veracruz were also present.

The issue of increasing investment in Central American countries was analyzed given that it is considered a mechanism to reduce the number of asylum seekers in the United States.