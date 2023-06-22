Colombian Jesuit is Honored for His Contribution to Peace

Due to his humanitarian work, Francisco De Roux has been the target of defamation, death threats, and even execution attempts.

The Jesuit University System (SUJ) awarded an Honoris Causa Doctorate to Father Francisco de Roux for his work at the head of the Truth Commission in Colombia.

"Father de Roux has become an emblematic figure in the search for peace in Colombia. For this reason, he has been the target of defamation, death threats and even execution attempts," the Ibeoamerican University highlighted on its website.

"A 'Reference of Peace' is the best way to describe Francisco de Roux. His insatiable fight against violence has led him to become an exemplary person and a role model for those who want to dedicate their lives to the peaceful struggle against violence," it added.

He has also contributed "substantially to the reconciliation and dignity of the victims of the Colombian armed conflict," pointed out the representatives of the SUJ universities.

Born in Colombia in 1943, De Roux completed undergraduate studies in theology, philosophy and economics in his homeland.

Later he obtained a Ph.D. in Economics at the Sorbonne University and received an honorary doctorate from the Higher Council of the National University of Colombia in 2016.

As part of his social actions, the Jesuit created the Magdalena Medio Development and Peace Corporation and founded the first "Peace Laboratory" in this South American country.

Following the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), De Roux became chair of the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition.