Mexico Increases Workers’ Minimum Wage by 22 Percent

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) declared the increment of the minimum daily wage by 22 percent for next year.

In a press release today, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) said that by next year, the minimum daily wage for Mexican workers would increase from $7 to $8.64.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) declares that as a result of the collaboration and coordination between the private sector organizations, the representative entities of the workers and the government and union organizations agreed at the headquarters of the Comisión Nacional de Salarios Minimos (CONASAMI) to increase the minimum wage by 22 percent for next year.

For the Northern Border Free Zone, the minimum wage will be $13 per day; however, the increase will be just over $1.5 for the rest of the country, according to a statement issued by the CCE.

With this increase, the general minimum wage will cover 112 percent of the General Family Welfare Line and for the rest of the country, it will cover 74 percent of the same. This represents a significant increase in the purchasing power of workers.

Celebramos el aumento acordado de forma tripartita en la @conasami, con lo cual el #SalarioMínimo general será de $172.87 para 2022. El monto acordado se encuentra dentro de la propuesta hecha por el sector patronal. #ComunicadoCoparmex �� https://t.co/bdnc8QXOVP pic.twitter.com/6ymR3LiKwT — Coparmex Nacional (@Coparmex) December 1, 2021

"We celebrate the increase agreed in a tripartite manner in conasami, with which the general SalarioMínimo will be $8.64 for 2022. The agreed amount is within the proposal made by the employer sector. "

Through this agreement, the CCE and its member organizations reflect their solidarity and commitment to improve workers' incomes and increase in a short time the General Family Welfare Line defined by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL).

The substantial increases in the minimum wage that have taken place in recent years and the reform of the Pension System show proof of the combined efforts of the Private Sector and Labor organizations to build a more prosperous Mexico.

Given the new phase of inflation that the Mexican economy is entering, companies will ensure the actions that will allow them to increase the productivity of their workers. The private sector has shown on more than one occasion that it can respond to the challenges of the times, and this will be no exception.