Relatives Demand Justice for Disappeared Migrants in Mexico

In Mexico, relatives of migrants paid tribute to their families and people who disappeared or were killed in Mexican territory while trying to reach the U.S southern border.

Coming from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, around 30 relatives carrying photos of their children gathered in front of the U.S. embassy and placed flowers at a monument set to recall the massacre of migrants in San Fernando, Tamaulipas.

They claimed that the Mexican State is "too permissive" and leaves the "door open" for organized crime to continue to carry out rapes, massacres, and disappearances of migrants.

Recalling the Cadereyta (2012), Guemez (2010), and Camargo (2021) massacres, they demanded that authorities comply with their work of searching and access to truth and justice.

In Reynosa, Mexico now. Migrant camp, maybe a couple thou? I’m going in pic.twitter.com/XNmCP4qQoU — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) November 19, 2021

Human rights activists and relatives filled petitions to the Committee on Enforced Disappearances to address disappearance cases which are supported by the Foundation for Justice (FJ).

FJ director Ana Delgadillo announced the creation of the National Search Table for Missing Migrants in recent days, while urging for the implementation of policy guidelines.

"Despite these years, our families have not been forgotten, and we continue in the struggle for justice that we have been waiting for a long time," Licy Santos whose husband died in the San Fernando massacre said.