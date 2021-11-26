AMLO Ends Mining Concessions in Mexico: 'They Just Speculated'

The President of Mexico reaffirmed his energy policy of not granting any more mining concessions in Mexico.

"There will be no new mining concessions, many have already been granted," said the Mexican President, who asserted that the mining companies simply speculated in the financial market.

López Obrador asserted that the existing concessions will be respected; however, his government will not give any more, since many companies "cheated" and have not carried out their intended tasks.

"They did juicy business, but did not invest. This policy of handing out concessions to get foreign investment to arrive is a false promise," stated the President of Mexico during his daily press conference from the state of Guanajuato.



The chief executive indicated that his predecessors handed over San Pedro Hill, in San Luis Potosí, to the mining companies. "There were even murders," recalled the president, who pointed out that the companies saw Mexico as a land of conquest.

"We did not cancel those contracts, which strictly speaking, there would have been elements to revoke the concession (...) but we have not done it, we are not going to do it, but we are not going to continue with the same thing," AMLO clarified.