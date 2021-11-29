Puebla Group's Seventh Summit Starts In Mexico City

Created in July 2019, this political forum seeks to articulate productive models, sustainable development programs, and progressive state policies for Latin America.

On Monday, about 150 progressive politicians from Spain and Latin America arrived in Mexico City to attend the Puebla Group forum’s seventh meeting, which seeks to discuss multilateral development strategies and ways to strengthen democracy.

Led by Chile's left-wing former Presidential candidate Marco Enriquez-Ominami, this meeting is the first of the Puebla Group to be held face-to-face since 2020, when its members began to meet virtually to avoid COVID-19 contagions.

The summit, which will last until Thursday, takes place amid the election of leftist politician Xiomara Castro as Honduran president and progressive presidential candidate Gabriel Boric's leadership in Chile's run-off elections.

"These politicians' victories confirm the Latin American peoples' will to realize a progressive political agenda," the Puebla Group stated. Created in July 2019 in Puebla City, this forum seeks to articulate productive models and sustainable development programs for Latin America.



Its members have forcibly rejected anti-popular policies and destabilizing actions such as the U.S. economic blockade against Cuba, the 2019 coup against Bolivia’s President Evo Morales, and the brutal Police repression of anti-government protests in Colombia and Chile.

The group has taken several initiatives that favored the Latin American peoples. One of them is the creation of the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy (CLAJUD), which fights against using judicial systems as a weapon of political war.

It also applauded the convening of a Constituent Assembly in Chile to repeal the constitution of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1974-1990) and the election of left-wing politicians Luis Arce and Pedro Castillo as presidents of Bolivia and Peru, respectively.