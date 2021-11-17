Mexico Creates Taskforce To Safeguard Tourism in Quintana Roo

This Mexican state, which holds famous tourists spots such as Cancun and Tulum, has suffered an increase in gang-related violence.

On Wednesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced the creation of the “Tourist Security Battalion”, a special task force to bolster security of Quintana Roo state.

The measure comes after a shootout at a private beach that left 2 alleged criminals dead. The area, which attracts most of the country's tourism, has seen an increase in violent crimes related to drug dealing gangs. A similar incident resulted in the death of two tourists in October.

“The battalion will be composed of 1,445 National Guard officers who will be responsible for ensuring the safety of the Mayan Riviera, with special attention to Benito Juarez (Cancun), Solidaridad, and Tulum,” the National Defense Secretary Luis Sandoval said.

AMLO regretted the loss of lives and vowed to stop violent gangs in the area. In addition to the deployment of the special battalion, his administration also plans to support local law enforcement agencies with the tools needed to prevent further violence.

#Mexico | At one point this year, Tulum was the most murderous place in Mexico per capita. How did this prized tourism destination fall so far, so fast? https://t.co/6QE6ihtG1l — InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 9, 2021

According to the data on crime incidence in Mexico, Quintana Roo ranks first in robberies, third in human trafficking, fifth in extortion, sixth in femicides, and tenth in intentional homicides.

Germany and other countries have recently alerted their citizens to avoid traveling to Quintana Roo, a state in which the AMLO administration seeks to implement development projects related to infrastructure and build the "Mayan Train" that will travel along the coast.

Despite some incidents of violence, over 3 million tourists visited this Mexican state in the 2021 summer.