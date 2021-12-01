Puebla Group Ratifies Support To President AMLO

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will deliver a speech to the nation from the National Palace to celebrate his administration's third anniversary.

During the Puebla Group summit on Tuesday, former presidents Jose Rodriguez (Spain), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), and Dilma Roussef (Brazil) commended the “4th transformation" political program of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who has fought poverty and corruption.

"This change has meant a rectification for Mexico, which needed an administration that represented the interests of the people honestly and transparently," Rodriguez stated and suggested taxing wealthier people to ensure more sustainable societies.

Although Correa coincided that the AMLO political program was urgently needed in Mexico, he stressed that this policy is only the beginning of the road to ensuring social equity.

"The struggle must continue for many decades, but let no one doubt that in the end victory will be ours, of progressivism, of the stream seeking great fatherland and prosperity with dignity," the Ecuadoran ex-president stated.



President Lopez Obrador's popularity reaches 71% in the middle of his six-year term. He is currently considered one of the most popular presidents in the world. Without a doubt, Mexico is governed by a true patriot.

����❤️#EsUnHonorEstarConObrador pic.twitter.com/JC09FIj6Pl — Democratic Socialists Of México �������� (@DemSocialistMex) November 30, 2021

Rousseff stressed the relevance of the AMLO program example to the progressive projects of other Latin American countries, in which many military dictatorships ruled in the past.

"Latin America needs presidents who are very committed to their people, who fiercely fight against the vestiges of corruption, violence, and inequality once imposed by anti-democratic regimes," she stressed.

On Wednesday, AMLO will deliver a speech to the nation from the National Palace to celebrate his administration's third anniversary. Afterward, artists will perform national dances and music. "With all my affection, I invite you to join us in this event, which will be a civic and combative party, which will show the approval of the fourth transformation policies," he said.

