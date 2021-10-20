Mexico: Comunes Leader Wasn't Deported But Returned to Colombia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Rodrigo Granda, former commander of the disbanded guerrilla group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), was not deported early Wednesday morning from Mexico to Colombia, but that he himself decided to return to his country.

Granda Escobar intended to enter Mexico, together with a delegation of the Comunes Party, to participate in the International Seminar on Parties and a New Society, organized by the PT, the ministry informed on Wednesday in an official statement.

It added that due to an Interpol alert, he was not allowed to enter national territory at first.

"After being detained, internal procedures were carried out and it was notified that he was allowed to enter Mexico. However, the interested party decided to return to Colombia, so he returned to his country at 1:35 a.m. on October 20," stated the SRE in a letterhead document. It expressed that "the government of Mexico reiterates its support to the peace process in Colombia."

The Secretariat headed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard added that it made the necessary arrangements prior to the trip to guarantee the Colombian delegation's smooth entry into Mexico.

Crisis averted for #Colombia's transitional justice process.



After being detained in Mexico last night after an INTERPOL notice was activated by Paraguay, senior @ComunesCoL official @RodrigoGCOMUNES is back in Bogotahttps://t.co/I8NIsvxTzr — Elizabeth Dickinson (@dickinsonbeth) October 20, 2021

He said that before the trip, the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Intelligence Center confirmed no record of migration alerts or other possible problems. "However, Interpol raised an alert for their retention at 12:05 hours," that is, while the Colombian delegation was flying towards Mexican territory.

It was reported that Paraguayan authorities communicated with Mexico to request Granda's arrest and extradition to Paraguay during the night of October 19. "However, the interested party left Mexico before the request could be considered," said the SRE.

It added that "during his stay in the detention center, SRE officials, in coordination with the INM, ensured that Granda had water and food, as well as the medical services he might require."