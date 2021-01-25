Colombia: FARC Party Changes Its Name To Avoid Stigmatization

This action seeks to differentiate the signatories of the peace deal from a group that decided to resume the armed struggle.

Colombia's Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) on Sunday decided to change its name to "Common Party" (Partido Comunes) to fight the political stigma caused by years of armed conflict.

FARC Party President Rodrigo Londoño made the announcement, noting that the party's logo symbolized by a rose would remain the same. Likewise, a new legal representative will be appointed by the National Board.

The new name was chosen in a three-day assembly where the names "Common Popular Unity" and "Common Force" were also proposed.

After the 2016 Peace Agreements, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) became a political party that kept the acronym FARC.

When Jennifer Moreno, the @UN Verification Mission in Colombia’s official photographer, was chosen to document FARC-EP’s laying down of arms in #Colombia, she knew she was documenting history. The images she captured that day have been used worldwide. #Peaceismymission pic.twitter.com/MVwp2IjrRO — UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) October 25, 2020

The current name change also responds to a strategy of distancing from a group of former peace signatories who decided to retake the arms due to President Ivan Duque's lack of attachment to several agreed guarantees such as ex-combatants protection and rural reforms.

The peace agreements allowed over 13,000 FARC guerrillas to laid down their arms and reintegrated into society.

"The decisions they have just taken are an appropriate step to vindicate the concept of the commons. The bet for life and peace also goes through vindicating all Colombian people and communities, as it was the bet of FARC," FARC member Hugo Moldiz said.