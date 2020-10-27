Colombia: FARC-EP Ex-Combatants March To Bogota

The FARC-EP has repeatedly denounced that since the signing of the peace agreement in Havana in April 2016, over 1000 social leaders have been killed, and 236 ex-combatants murdered. Hence, a popular mobilization is asking president Ivan Duque to defend the right to life.

Ex-combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) continue their Pilgrimage in Defense of Life and Peace towards the capital Bogotá, where is expected to arrive on October 30.

The demonstrators, who signed the Peace Agreement, are demanding that the government guarantee security and abide by the understanding. This, after hundreds of assassinations of social leaders and ex-combatants, were reported.

According to Colombia's Communist Party, on November 1, there will be a rally at Bolívar Square. Meanwhile, hundreds of ex-combatants will meet in Ocaña municipality, North of Santander, to march together towards Bogotá.

#Urgente Asesinado en la vereda la Hacienda, corregimiento el Plateado Argelia, Cauca, nuestro compañero del CNA, Carlos Navia, líder fundador de Asocomunal e impulsor del comité procarreteras. Este crimen se da a pocos días de iniciar la caravana Humanitaria al cañón del Micay. pic.twitter.com/U0wghWshg2 — Coordinador Nacional Agrario | CNA-Colombia (@CNA_Colombia) October 26, 2020

"#Urgent murdered on the sidewalk of the Hacienda, in the village of El Plateado Argelia, Cauca, our colleague from the CNA, Carlos Navia, a founding leader of Asocomunal and promoter of the pro-credit committee. This crime occurs a few days before the beginning of the Humanitarian Caravan to the Micay Canyon."

At the same time, several organizations have joined the claim of thousands of families. the Colombian Communist Youth (JUCO) said via Twitter that it supported the pilgrimage as they have been victims of a "brutal and systematic extermination." The JUCO also demanded president Iván Duque to stop the killings.

#PorLaVidaYPorLaPaz | Respaldamos la digna peregrinación de las y los excombatientes de las FARC-EP, quienes hoy en día, tras haber firmado un acuerdo de paz en 2016 son víctimas de un brutal y sistemático extermino. ¡Iván Duque pare la matanza! pic.twitter.com/j30fHexxhO — JUCO Bogotá (@JUCOBTA) October 25, 2020

"#PorLaVidaYPorLaPaz | We support the dignified pilgrimage of the ex-combatants of the FARC-EP, who today, after having signed a peace agreement in 2016, are victims of brutal and systematic extermination. Iván Duque, stop the killing!"

The Social and Political Coordination of the Patriotic March also expressed its solidarity with the ex-combatants. It said in a statement that they demanded the national government "stop assassinations and massacres, comply with the agreements, and implement effective measures to safeguard the lives of the ex-guerrillas who signed the Peace Agreement, social leaders, human rights defenders and members of alternative political parties and movements."

Likewise, senator Victoria Sandino confronted government officials who tried to dismiss the march by saying they had guaranteed security following the agreement. "The extermination to which the Government has subjected us is the main reason for our Pilgrimage," Sandino states. The senator also remarked that 154 ex-combatants were killed during Ivan Duque's government alone.

