Colombia: Timoshenko & Duque Talk About the Peace Agreement

Timoshenko expressed his concern about the assassination of former guerrilla fighters and the slow progress in many areas of the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (Comunes) party leader Rodrigo Londoño, aka Timoshenko, and Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Wednesday met to talk about the Peace Agreement implementation.

"The meeting took place in a calm and respectful atmosphere. It was a talk between two counterparts with a common concern, but with profound differences. For us, peace is hand in hand with the full implementation of the Peace Agreement," wrote Timoshenko on his Twitter account this Saturday.

Comunes' leader expressed that one of his comrades' main concerns is the physical safety of former combatants, who are constantly threatened by government soldiers and paramilitary forces. The 16 massacres that have occurred so far this year are clear proof of it.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the comprehensive rural reform and the reincorporation of ex-combatants into civilian life, which is only going ahead thanks to former combatants' efforts.

Today, just 3 days in the new year, a second leftist ex FARC guerrilla who signed the "peace" treaty with the Colombian regime was killed.



That's 251 killings since 2016.



Being a socialist living under the US client regime in Colombia is a death sentencehttps://t.co/8VkuXWgibV — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 3, 2021

Both politicians agreed on an agenda to further implement other aspects of the Peace Agreement and achieve greater political and social stability in the country.

Timoshenko advocated respectfully but forcefully for the cessation of government attacks and interferences in the work of transitional justice mechanism, for which he demanded absolute respect from Colombia's executive branch.

The meeting, which is eight months in the making, was attended by the Member of Comunes' National Directorate Pastor Alape; the High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos; the Presidential Advisor for Stabilization and Consolidation; Emilio Archila; and Cabinet Chief Maria Paula Correa.