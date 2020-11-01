Pilgrimage of Ex-FARC combatants Demands Peace Accord Implementation

The FARC party denounce that no progress has been made in the comprehensive implemention of various points of the Agreement.

Former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) combatants leading the March for Peace and Life have arrived in Bogota seeking security guarantees and the speedy implementation of the 2016 Peace Accords.

Wearing white and carrying white flags, almost 2,000 former guerilla members accompanied by human rights defenders and social leaders, among others, have been marching to demand an end to the murders of their comrades while rejecting the failure of Ivan Duque’s government to uphold several parts of the Agreements.

Thousands of campesinos and members of social movements joined caravans across the country back on October 21st.

The FARC party has stated that former combatants will continue to comply with commitments to uphold peace in the country, despite the negligence of the national government.

"We will continue working, tirelessly, with love, hope and dignity throughout the national territory, for the forgotten Colombia, for the humble. We will continue with the most beautiful battle we have fought: The battle for the peace of the nation," said the FARC.

De esta manera continúa la marcha de los firmantes de paz en su arribo a Bogotá, su consigna, que paren los asesinatos y se cumplan los acuerdos de de paz en Colombia.@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/93XEkt8Ckh — Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR) November 1, 2020

The political party denounces that no progress has been made in the comprehensive implementation of various points of the Agreement such as the Comprehensive Rural Reform, Political Participation and the Substitution of Illicit Crops. Likewise, the FARC asserts that since the document was signed, more than 1,000 social leaders and 236 former combatants have been assassinated.

Likewise, they assure that they seek to advance together in the recovery of democracy in the country, because “we assume life as a collective, our dream is that all of Colombia can do it this way as well. Each one is well to the extent that the others are well ”.

The demobilized FARC-EP left from the municipality of Mesetas (Meta), with hopes to meet with Colombian president, Iván Duque, to demand that he comply with the Peace Accords signed four years ago in Havana.