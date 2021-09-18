Mexico Calls for an Economic Integration With Social Dimension

The economic integration should observe the non-intervention and self-determination principle, cooperation for development, and mutual aid to combat inequality and discrimination.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) called for the reactivation of the LATAM economy taking into account the region's young and creative workforces.

He explained that the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) could further support regional economic integration.

AMLO warned that this integration has to observe a social dimension focused on people's well-being and social justice.

"It is our feeling that LATAM's integration becomes a reality if we think and agree on three basic issues: non-intervention and self-determination, cooperation for development and mutual aid to combat inequality and discrimination," AMLO stressed.

In his speech, Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua & Barbuda highlighted that "CELAC has remained strong as an institution in an innovative way, even in turbulent times. Imagine attending this multifaceted crisis alone. We need to support together".

He rejected malice practices such as the use of sanctions, force, and misleading media campaigns to subjugate other countries.

AMLO vowed for the settlement of disputes over democracy and human rights in truly neutral regional international organizations to avoid foreign interference.

Mexico is hosting the largest meeting of CELAC Heads of Government and States representatives in the last five years as it brought together 18 acting Presidents.