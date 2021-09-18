    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico Calls for an Economic Integration With Social Dimension

  • Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (L) at CELAC VI Summit, Mexico, Sep. 18, 2021.

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (L) at CELAC VI Summit, Mexico, Sep. 18, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 18 September 2021 (1 hours 21 minutes ago)
Opinion

The economic integration should observe the non-intervention and self-determination principle, cooperation for development, and mutual aid to combat inequality and discrimination.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) called for the reactivation of the LATAM economy taking into account the region's young and creative workforces.

RELATED:

Mexico Celebrates 211 Years Since Its Cry for Independence

He explained that the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) could further support regional economic integration.

AMLO warned that this integration has to observe a social dimension focused on people's well-being and social justice.

"It is our feeling that LATAM's integration becomes a reality if we think and agree on three basic issues: non-intervention and self-determination, cooperation for development and mutual aid to combat inequality and discrimination," AMLO stressed.

He rejected malice practices such as the use of sanctions, force, and misleading media campaigns to subjugate other countries.

AMLO vowed for the settlement of disputes over democracy and human rights in truly neutral regional international organizations to avoid foreign interference.

Mexico is hosting the largest meeting of CELAC Heads of Government and States representatives in the last five years as it brought together 18 acting Presidents.

Tags

Mexico CELAC AMLO Integration Economy ECLAC IDB

People

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Milenio - La Jornada
by teleSUR/ eh
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.