Mexico Calls for an Economic Integration With Social Dimension

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) called for the reactivation of the LATAM economy taking into account the region's young and creative workforces.
He explained that the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) could further support regional economic integration.
AMLO warned that this integration has to observe a social dimension focused on people's well-being and social justice.
"It is our feeling that LATAM's integration becomes a reality if we think and agree on three basic issues: non-intervention and self-determination, cooperation for development and mutual aid to combat inequality and discrimination," AMLO stressed.
He rejected malice practices such as the use of sanctions, force, and misleading media campaigns to subjugate other countries.
AMLO vowed for the settlement of disputes over democracy and human rights in truly neutral regional international organizations to avoid foreign interference.
Mexico is hosting the largest meeting of CELAC Heads of Government and States representatives in the last five years as it brought together 18 acting Presidents.