Migrants in Hunger Strike to Demand Free Transit through Mexico

They will protest until migrants who remain stranded in Chiapas can continue their journey to the U.S. border.

On Monday, migrants and activists began a hunger strike in the Tapachula municipality (Chiapas), demanding to be allowed to advance to the north of Mexico.

The protest is being carried out as a form of pressure towards the authorities so that thousands of undocumented immigrants located in the south of Mexico can travel throughout its territory and thus be able to reach the U.S.

This took place when Irineo Mujica, director of the organization People Without Borders, and Luis Garcia, activist of the Center for Human Dignification, informed the immigrants who stay in the city that they were carrying out procedures so that they can move towards the north of the country.

In recent weeks, the Mexican National Guard and other institutions have put in place some devices to prevent the advance of Central American migrants along the routes that lead to the country's northern border.



Capitalism beast Amazon will open a $21 million state-of-the-art warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico in a neighborhood where houses are made of cardboard, tarp & wood scraps about 2.5 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. ����@VICEenEspanol pic.twitter.com/q6KDaZbxtQ — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) September 9, 2021