AMLO Urges Biden Once Again To Lift US Blockade Against Cuba

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged United States President Joe Biden to act to end Washington's blockade and the policy of aggression against Cuba once and for all.

In a speech commemorating the 211th anniversary of Mexico's independence, with which he opened the traditional military parade honoring the entrance of the 'Trigarante' (Three Guarantees) army to Mexico City in 1821, AMLO reiterated his opinion expressed in June at the Chapultepec Castle regarding the dignity of the Cuban people.

In the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a special guest, who shared the stage with him and delivered a speech, Lopez Obrador noted that the Cuban people known how to be faithful to its historical continuity and assert its right to live freely, without interference from any foreign power, like few others in the world.

The Mexican president stated: "I have said and I repeat that we can agree or disagree with the Cuban Revolution and its Government, but to have resisted 62 years without subjugation is an indisputable historic feat."

"For its struggle in defense of sovereignty, the people of Cuba deserve the prize of dignity and the country should be recognized as the new Numantia for its example of resistance, and I think that for that reason it must be declared a World Heritage Site," he assured.

Lopez Obrador stated, "Now I only add that the Government I represent respectfully calls on the United States to lift the blockade against Cuba because no State has the right to subjugate another people, another country."

It is necessary, he pointed out, to remember what Washington said that nations should not take advantage of the misfortune of other peoples: "In all frankness, it is wrong for the U.S. Government to use the blockade to hinder the welfare of the Cuban people so that they, forced by necessity, have to confront their own Government."

#InPictures | Cuba's President @DiazCanelB arrived in Mexico and was welcomed by Foreign Minister @m_ebrard to participate as a guest of honor in the civic-military parade on the occasion of the country's September 16 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/ttBeKpLkBX — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 16, 2021

AMLO further stated that, "If that perverse strategy were to succeed, which does not seem likely, it would turn into a pyrrhic, vile and despicable victory, into one of those stains that cannot be removed even with all the water in the ocean. Understanding, mutual respect and freedom without conditions or arrogance are better."

Lopez Obrador mentioned as an example the attitude of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who knew how to reach an understanding with General Omar Torrijos to return Panama's sovereignty over the Canal.

"Hopefully Biden, who possesses sufficient political sensitivity, will act with such greatness and end the policy of aggravating Cuba forever," the Mexican president noted.

AMLO noted that it is time for friendship and not confrontation, and that the clash can be avoided so that sovereignty and love can prevail, ending with cheers to Mexico and Cuba.