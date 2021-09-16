Mexico Celebrates 211 Years Since Its Cry for Independence

President López Obrador highlighted the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the world's peoples during his celebration speech.

Mexico commemorated this Thursday, the 211th anniversary of its cry for independence, which marked the beginning of the struggles for emancipation from the then Viceroyalty of New Spain, the largest of the Spanish Empire.

The ceremony was centered on the words of the presidents of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

López Obrador highlighted the presence of Cuban President Díaz-Canel, of whom he said represents, like few other peoples, the historic feat of the example of how to live in dignity and in constant resistance to the United States.

He described the resistance of the Cuban people as a World Heritage, of whom he said they deserve a prize for their dignity and Cuba should be referred to as the new Numantia.

"It is time for unity and not confrontation," said the Mexican president at the end of his speech, in which he gave a cheer for the independence of Mexico and Cuba.

Shortly before, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his speech, quoted a fragment of "Three Heroes," by Cuban José Martí in "The Golden Age," in which he reinvokes the personality of Miguel Hidalgo, the priest who started the struggles for independence in Dolores, in 1821.

He highlighted the historical ties between Cuba and Mexico, especially during the years of the U.S. invasions in the 1840s, which ended with the annexation of half of the territory to the United States.

Díaz-Canel recalled as special that Mexico was the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to recognize the nascent Republic of Cuba in Arms during the Cuban War of Independence in 1868 and that some Mexicans came to occupy top positions in the Cuban Liberation Army.

Desfile cívico militar: 211 años del Grito de Independencia https://t.co/aPB7LE6seu — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 16, 2021

"Military Civic Parade: 211th Anniversary of the Cry of Independence."

During the overview of the historical links between the two peoples, the Cuban president highlighted the exile in Mexico of Cuban national hero José Martí, Julio Antonio Mella and, more recently, of the Centennial Generation, headed by Fidel Castro.

The President also highlighted Mexico's role after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, which was the only country in the continent that did not break relations with Havana and recalled, in particular former President Lázaro Cárdenas.

He also celebrated the principle of Mexican policy, "Respect for the rights of others is peace," which has guided relations between the two countries beyond differences or closeness with the governments in power.

He deeply appreciated the invitation of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in these circumstances in which the multidimensional aggression against Cuba has been strengthened.

Díaz-Canel highlighted the solidarity between both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and promised that it would be multiplied while also praising the Mexican proposal for the re-foundation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).