Venezuela Warns of Attempts to Sabotage Dialogue in Mexico

Instead of working for the recovery of Venezuelan assets blocked abroad, some opposition politicians seem to want the properties of the Bolivarian people to be controlled by foreign powers, Jorge Rodriguez denounced.

On Friday, Venezuela denounced that members of the opposition and their foreign sponsors are trying to sabotage, condition, or evade the commitments established in the Memorandum of Understanding, through which the participants of the dialogue agreed to work to rescue the Venezuelan assets that remain blocked in abroad due to the U.S. blockade.

“With surprise and shame, the country has witnessed during the last hours a series of serious facts and dangerous statements, which show the criminal nature of the operation of looting and robbery of our national patrimony. This happens under the aegis of the self-named "Interim government", it is a strategy designed from abroad and executed by its domestic political operators,” said Jorge Rodriguez, head of the delegation sent by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to the negotiation process in Mexico City.

For the past few weeks, President Ivan Duque's administration has been trying to take over Monomeros, a Venezuelan company that makes agrochemicals in Colombia. In this regard, Rodriguez recalled that the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control previously stated that it could authorize the sale of CITGO Petroleum shares as of January 2022.

"The shameful, anti-national declarations of the Popular Will and First Justice parties reveal a fierce struggle among interest groups whose intention is to control both companies, denationalize their assets, or assign them to foreign powers," the Bolivarian official explained.

For more on Monómeros see the brief below. The next round of talks, scheduled for next week, is bound to be tense. More details as we get themhttps://t.co/SniNpw8ZIA — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 17, 2021

"These very serious facts reveal... the real threat looming over the Venezuelan patrimony, resources, and assets, which comes from those who - taking refuge in the support of the United States - attacked and looted companies belonging to the Venezuelan people."

For this reason, Rodriguez alerted the countries accompanying the dialogue and the Norwegian mediators about the attempt to ignore the agreements reached in the round of negotiations that ended on August 13.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will not rest until it has fully recovered all its patrimony, resources and assets, which have been violated by the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S., the European Union and other States in 2015," Rodriguez said.

Venezuela "will use all legal, diplomatic, political and economic resources at its disposal to fully restore its economic rights," he stressed.