Mexico Asks the International Court to Suspend Ecuador From UN

The complaint seeks to establish a precedent so that any state that acts as Ecuador did is expelled from the United Nations.

On Thursday, Mexico filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requesting it to suspend Ecuador from the United Nations for the assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito that occurred on April 5.

"We have decided to hold Ecuador accountable for its flagrant transgression of the inviolability of our embassy, as well as for the physical and moral attacks perpetrated against our diplomats," Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Barcena said.

"Mexico demands the suspension of Ecuador as a member of the United Nations until a public apology is issued, recognizing the violations of the fundamental principles and norms of international law," she added.

"It must be judged and declared that, in the event of a violation of the principles of the United Nations charter similar to what Ecuador committed, the ICJ is the appropriate judicial institution to determine the responsibility of a State and initiate a process of expulsion."

The Fourth International condemns the aggression against the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in #Ecuador, demands the release of former vice-president Jorge Glas and that he be granted safe conduct to be able to emigrate to #Mexico.https://t.co/w52d72E3Py — Fourth International (@FourthIntern) April 11, 2024

Barcena specified that the purpose of the Mexican complaint is to establish an international precedent so that any state that acts as Ecuador did is expelled from the United Nations.

"The multilateral system must live up to the seriousness of these events and demand that international justice unambiguously condemn and sanction the serious violations that occurred and avoid a precedent of impunity," she said.

Barcena also recalled that Mexico is recognized worldwide for its commitment to the use and promotion of international law and its permanent vocation for the peaceful solution of any controversy between states.

"This demand is based on the conviction that the use of force is not the mechanism... Mexico's tools have always been reason and law. That is the route of our steps," she stated, highlighting that her nation has been a pioneer in the creation of international law.

