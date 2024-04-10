ICJ to Receive Complaint Against Ecuador on Thursday: AMLO

Diplomat Barcena urged CELAC nations to support the Mexican complaint in the International Court of Justice.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced that Mexico will file a complaint on Thursday in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the raid carried out by the Ecuadorian government at the Mexican Embassy in Quito.

“We decided to postpone the presentation of the complaint for the assault on our embassy in Ecuador... Initially we had thought of presenting it today but we will do it tomorrow to refine some details,” the Mexican leader said without detailing the content of the complaint.

Previously, on April 5, Ecuadorian security forces entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito, from where they took former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been staying at the diplomatic compound since December 2023 and had been granted political asylum.

On that day, AMLO spoke with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who had expressed solidarity with Mexico from the day after the embassy raid.

Israel has murdered the Vienna Convention



Ecuador's invasion of Mexico's embassy is a direct result of Israel's attack on Iran's embassy



NEVER in history has a host country attacked the embassy of a sending state.



"We appreciate the Brazilian government and its people for their solidarity in this painful matter of the assault on our embassy in Ecuador, an authoritarian act that completely violates our sovereignty and international law," AMLO told Lula da Silva.

The Mexico-Ecuador crisis began on April 4, when the administration of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared Mexican Ambassador Raquel Serur persona non grata.

This happened in response to comments made by AMLO about the assassination of former Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and its electoral consequences.

On Friday, after Mexico announced the granting of political asylum to Jorge Glas, Ecuadorian military and police forcibly entered the embassy to apprehend the former vice president. A few minutes later, Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador.