The OAS Condemns Ecuador for Assaulting the Mexican Embassy

The OAS resolution calls for respect of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

On Wednesday, the Organization of American States (OAS) approved a resolution condemning the incursion by Ecuadorian security forces into the Mexican embassy, which took place on the night of April 5.

Presented by the Colombian and Bolivian delegations, the resolution was approved with the favorable vote of the vast majority of countries, with the only vote against being Ecuador, while Mexico did not appear at the session. El Salvador abstained from the vote.

The OAS text resolves to "strongly condemn the intrusion into the facilities of the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador and the acts of violence carried out against the integrity and dignity of the diplomatic staff of the mission."

The document reaffirms "the obligation of all States to ensure respect for the privileges and immunities of diplomatic missions" and calls for respect of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which establishes that embassies are inviolable.

▶️ The world witnessed the violence, abuse and mistreatment of our Mexican personnel at the hands of the Ecuadorian police, and the violation of the immunity of our embassy in Ecuador.



Mexico will bring these violations of international law to the international courts and… pic.twitter.com/rLAOOS3EnZ — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) April 9, 2024

The Mexico-Ecuador diplomatic crisis began on April 4, when President Daniel Noboa declared Mexican Ambassador Raquel Serur persona non grata.

This happened in response to comments made by AMLO about the assassination of former Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and its electoral consequences.

After Mexico announced the granting of political asylum to Jorge Glas on April 5, Ecuadorian military and police forcibly entered the embassy to apprehend the former vice president. A few minutes later, Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador.