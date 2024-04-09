US Condemnation of Mexican Embassy Attack is Ambiguous: AMLO

If the Vienna convention is not complied with, then there is no longer diplomatic law, the Mexican president stressed.

On Tuesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the United States and Canada of maintaining an "ambiguous stance" regarding the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito carried out by Ecuadorian security forces on April 5.

"There have been well-defined positions that have to do with international law but there have also been ambiguous positions. In the cases of our economic partners, the United States and Canada, their positions have been very undefined until now," he said.

Lopez Obrador noted that, unlike other international leaders, the U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not express themselves personally regarding the forcible entry of the Ecuadorian police and military into the Mexican embassy.

"In the Canadian case, they even went to the extent of saying that it was an 'alleged or apparent' violation of international law. We do not allow or accept that," the Mexican president said, adding that the U.S. issued a statement calling for reconciliation between both countries, "but without speaking out against this authoritarian act."



#Ecuador | This is how the security forces of Daniel Noboa's Government broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, to kidnap former Vice President Jorge Glas. pic.twitter.com/kftF1RMc7h — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 9, 2024

Mexico will adopt regarding the embassy incident will be defined taking into account not only what is happening in a certain country but what is happening in the world, AMLO said, adding that his administration will file a complaint against Ecuador before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"If this case is not denounced as we are doing, it will be a bad sign for international law in the future. If the Vienna convention and other international agreements are not complied with, then there is no longer diplomatic law or respect to sovereignty. Then the 'Law of the Strongest' will prevail,” the Mexican president stressed.

AMLO also highlighted that the forceful Mexican rejection of the Ecuadorian authorities' arrogant attitude constitutes a way of rejecting the Monroe Doctrine that Washington would seem interested in prolonging by tolerating the actions of its Latin American allies.