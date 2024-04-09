Ecuador: Citizen Revolution Promotes Impeachment Against Noboa

On Monday, former presidential candidate Andres Arauz announced that the Citizen Revolution movement will file an impeachment request against Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa for the kidnapping of former Vice President Jorge Glas during the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito.

During an interview with TeleSUR, the leftist politician stated that his organization will also file charges against Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld and Interior Minister Monica Palencia.

"The Citizen Revolution holds President Noboa responsible for Jorge Glas's health and life," Arauz said, adding that his movement is taking international actions to secure the former vice president's release and obtain safe passage for him to travel to Mexico as a political refugee.

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has called on its member states to address the issue of the Ecuadorian security forces' incursion into the Mexican embassy, recalled Arauz, who hopes that this issue will also be addressed by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"The defense of Jorge Glas, the Citizen Revolution, and the Mexican government will initiate legal actions in various international forums," he specified, mentioning that Mexico will present the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday.

"We hope that, once legal actions against the Ecuadorian government begin, the facts will be specified so that President Noboa is held directly responsible and the Ecuadorian people do not have to endure the consequences of an arbitrary act and a flagrant violation of humanitarian and international law," Arauz said.

Since April 5, Ecuadorian authorities have not allowed Glas to have contact with his lawyers, which constitutes a clear violation of due process and the human rights of a prisoner, the Citizen Revolution politician stressed.