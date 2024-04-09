Mexico To Present Images of the Attack on Its Embassy in Quito

A government doesn't do that unless it feels it has support from foreign powers, Mexican President Lopez Obrador said.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) affirmed that the raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito had the backing of foreign powers.

"A government doesn't do that unless it feels it has support from other governments or powers. That's why we will take this matter to the International Court of Justice. Mexico is to be respected," he said.

"Today we will release images taken inside the embassy showing the authoritarian and vile manner in which the diplomatic headquarters were raided," the Mexican president announced.

On April 5, Ecuadorian security forces entered the Mexican embassy in Quito without authorization and took former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, whom Mexico had granted political refugee status.

AMLO considers the assault on the Mexican embassy as part of a campaign against his administration orchestrated by U.S.-based media for months.

❗️ Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern regarding the armed intrusion of Ecuadorian security personnel upon the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5.



We expressed regret over the injuries sustained by Mexican diplomats during the incident.



�� https://t.co/FAjfXTMRAr pic.twitter.com/JtNjxnb0pG — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) April 9, 2024

For example, ProPublica and The New York Times published investigations by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into alleged links between international drug trafficking and the Lopez Obrador administration.

"They believe that Mexican governments will kneel before foreign hegemonies or governments as before. That is not the case," AMLO said.

"Mexico is an independent, free, and sovereign country. We are not a colony of any foreign country, and we will continue to resist. And I say this also about the aggression to our sovereignty in Ecuador," he added.

The Mexico-Ecuador crisis began on April 4 when Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared Mexican Ambassador Raquel Serur persona non grata.

This is Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, the 36-year-old son of the richest man in the country. He has spent less than 6 months in office, and already ordered the unprecedented invasion of the Mexican Embassy — to the silence of his principal backers in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/iUQo1L8bbb — David Adler (@davidrkadler) April 6, 2024

This happened in response to comments made by AMLO about the assassination of former Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and its electoral consequences.

On Friday, after Mexico announced the granting of political asylum to Jorge Glas, Ecuadorian military and police forcibly entered the embassy to apprehend the former vice president. A few minutes later, Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

This week, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will hold meetings to address the diplomatic crisis between these countries.

