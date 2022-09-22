Mexico Advocates for Peace at UN Security Council

Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, presented a proposal to create a commission for dialogue and peace in Ukraine.

This commission with the UN Secretary General, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Pope Francis as permanent members could also include all heads of state and government who wish to be part of it.

Ebrard presented this Thursday before the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) the proposal of Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to achieve a diplomatic solution to the current conflict in Ukraine.

The proposal aims to strengthen the role of UN Secretary General António Guterres as a mediator, according to Ebrard, facilitating dialogue between the parties and achieving a five-year international truce without conflict or intervention.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, a solution requires the political will of the parties involved and the commitment of the international community, respecting international and humanitarian law.

I had a cordial conversation with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He thanked Mexico for its efforts in the Security Council.

"Since the beginning of the hostilities, Mexico has insisted on seeking a diplomatic ceasefire solution, without subordinating political considerations, in strict adherence to international humanitarian law," Ebrard said.

In his speech, the Mexican diplomat referred to the high human and material cost that the conflict in Ukraine has meant for the whole world. The massive displacement of people, the high cost of fuel in the face of winter, were issues raised by the high-ranking official.

Showing his concern about the risk of a nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant, which is under constant shelling by Ukrianian forces, Ebrard said those responsible for the crimes committed must be brought to justice.

Ebrard recognized the value of the Black Sea Grain Corridor initiatives and called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to enforce dialogue, diplomacy and effective political channels towards reaching a permanent solution to the conflict.