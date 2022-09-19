7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Mexico, One Death

One death has been reported "due to the fall of a wall," according to Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy.

Today, the National Seismological Service reported an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4, 59 kilometers south of Coalcomán, Michoacán, at 13:05 local time. The seismic alert was activated in Mexico City.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on his official Twitter account, "I was informed by Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, that a person died when a wall fell from a commercial plaza in Manzanillo, Colima."

The Seismological Service initially reported that the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. This phenomenon occurs on the day of the anniversaries of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, considered the two most destructive in recent history.

Mexico City's head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that "five condors from the Secretariat of Citizen Security continue to fly over the city." Michoacán Civil Protection authorities said via Twitter, "We are carrying out damage assessment."

Participamos en el Simulacro Nacional 2022. Es muy importante la prevención ante sismos o cualquier emergencia. Fue destacada la actitud responsable de muchos mexicanos. ¡Gracias! pic.twitter.com/a38eX03Zeo — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 19, 2022

We participated in the National Drill 2022. Prevention against earthquakes or any emergency is very important. The responsible attitude of many Mexicans was highlighted. Thank you!

Hours earlier, in commemoration of the September 19, 1985, and 2017 earthquakes, a national drill was held in Mexico City starting at 12:19 local time. Seismic alert loudspeakers were activated in the country's capital and other states.

After the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of the possible arrival of waves between one and three meters above tide level in areas off the coast of Mexico, and less than half a meter in Central and South America.