Julian Assange’s Family Receives Keys to the City in Mexico

WikiLeaks founder's relatives received the Keys to the City along with the Distinguished Guest scroll.

During the official ceremony, the head of the Mexico City Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, who made the handover, said: "We give the Keys to the City to the family of Julian Assange. For us, Julian represents the truth, freedom of expression."

Sheinbaum considered the ceremony "a symbolic act of what Mexico City represents (...) which has always been a city of refuge and hospitality. It is established by its own Constitution, which represents the history of struggle that has shaped this City."

"We are a progressive City that has always defended the great freedoms and the right to free access to information," said the head of the Government, noting that "we will always be in solidarity with just causes."

Julian Assange's father and brother, John and Gabriel Shipton, respectively, received the recognition while thanking the country's authorities and especially Mexico City for their hospitality.

México APOYA la liberación de #Assange

La doctora @Claudiashein

otorga llaves de la Ciudad al padre y hermano de Assange .

Fuente:@wikileaks pic.twitter.com/2zxpy09J28 — NORDUR ❤���� (@ndurancoronado) September 14, 2022

Mexico SUPPORTS the release of Assange. The doctor Claudia Sheinbaum gives keys to the City to Assange's father and brother.

The president of the Superior Court of Justice of the capital, Rafael Guerra; the Attorney General of Justice, Ernestina Godoy; as well as the spokesperson of the Presidency of Mexico, Jesús Ramírez, also attended the ceremony.

During a ceremony held Monday in the Mexican Senate, Julian Assange's father said that the example of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who offered asylum to Assange, "will resonate around the world."