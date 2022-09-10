Mexico: Several People Die in Road Accident

The accident occurred early Saturday morning at kilometer 67 of the highway that runs from Ciudad Victoria, capital of Tamaulipas, to Monterrey, capital of the state of Nuevo Leon (north).

At least 18 people were killed in an accident involving a bus that crashed head-on into the container of a double trailer, which was transporting fuel, on its way from Ciudad Victoria to Monterrey, informed the Prosecutor's Office of the State of Tamaulipas, in northeastern Mexico.

"At the height of Ejido San Francisco, municipality of Hidalgo (Tamaulipas), derived from the impact with a container, unfortunately there are 18 dead so far, so the personnel of the Investigative Police and Experts are in the place carrying out the corresponding investigations", the communiqué indicates.

JUST IN: At least 18 people were burned to death following a collision between a double-trailer tanker carrying fuel and a passenger bus at kilometer 66 of the Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas to Monterrey highway. pic.twitter.com/jBxxQ3qb43 — BNN Mexico (@BNNnewsMX) September 10, 2022

The passenger transport departed from Ciudad Victoria and had traveled about 80 kilometers of the nearly 300-kilometer route between the two provincial capitals.

"From the first investigations it is known, so far, that the deceased persons were traveling on the bus bound for Monterrey, the impact occurred due to the possible detachment of a container carrying fuel, in the direction of Ciudad Victoria," explains the statement of the Tamaulipas Prosecutor's Office.

The two-container trailer was carrying the chemical called varsol, a chemically stable petroleum derivative used to remove grease.

The trailer's container broke off and hit the passenger bus, which was traveling to Monterrey, the main industrial center in the north of the country, head-on.

#ULTIMAHORA PULSO Informativo reynosa tragedia la que ocurrió la madrugada del día de hoy este tras un choque de un autobús junto a una pipa dejan rededor de 15 personas sin vida. En la carretera ciudad victoria-monterrey #Reynosafollow #PulsoInformativoReynosa pic.twitter.com/pH4LNmOEE8 — Pulso Informativo Reynosa (@Informativoreyy) September 10, 2022

Informativo reynosa tragedy that occurred early this morning after a bus crash with a pipe left around 15 people dead. On the Victoria-Monterrey highway.

In Mexico, an average of 378,500 traffic accidents are recorded each year, according to statistics from 2015 to 2021, resulting in around 16,000 deaths annually.

This means that an average of 44 deaths per day are caused by road accidents throughout the country, according to a report by the National Alliance for Road Safety (Alianza Nacional por la Seguridad Vial).