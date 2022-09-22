6.8 Earthquake in Michoacan Leaves 2 Dead, Shaking Mexico City

This earthquake was felt in the states of Jalisco, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Colima, Michoacan, Guanajuato, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, and Tlaxcala.

In the early hours of Thursday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Uruapan City in the state of Michoacan, leaving power poles falling and fences collapsing in downtown. The earthquake left two dead in Mexico City.

It occurred at 1:16 am with an epicenter 81 kilometers south of Coalcoman, where another earthquake occurred last Monday, as reported by the National Seismological Service (SSN).

In Mexico City, the earthquake activated the seismic alert causing thousands of citizens to interrupt their sleep and take to the streets to protect themselves. This happened just three days after another earthquake took place in that same place.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits western Mexico this morning just days after deadly quake.

This earthquake, like Monday’s 7.6, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.#Earthquake #Mexico #Michoacan pic.twitter.com/UPWKR4x3I5 — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) September 22, 2022

On Monday, a strong earthquake occurred an hour after the Mexicans had carried out the anti-earthquake drill that they carry out every Sept. 19, the date on which the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017 took place.

On Thursday morning, the Mexico City government activated surveillance protocols and reported that there had been no material damage.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to provide more complete and updated information at the press conference he holds every morning.