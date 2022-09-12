Rally Supporting Assange Before Blinken's Arrival in Mexico

The U.S. cannot give lessons on free speech while "the best journalist in the world" remains in prison, Gabriel Shipton pointed out.

On Sunday, Julian Assange's father and brother, John and Gabriel Shipton, were present at a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City to demand the release of the Wikileaks founder.

The 24F Life and Liberty Coalition called for a rally with cyclists before the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will arrive in this country on Monday for a dialogue with officials from the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ( AMLO).

"I want to thank Mexico for its hospitality and support for Julian Assange. Its support has been tremendous, particularly President Lopez Obrador," Assange's father said.

Blinken "travels the world saying that free speech is a top concern in Washington, but they continue to persecute Julian Assange... He is a global symbol of free speech," Gabriel Shipton said, adding that the U.S. cannot give lessons on free speech while "the best journalist in the world" remains in prison.

The Mexican President, who has repeatedly reiterated his support for Julian Assange, offered the WikiLeaks founder political asylum in January 2021.

During a press conference held on July 18, Lopez Obrador revealed that he had sent the U.S. President Joe Biden a letter requesting the exoneration of the Australian journalist, whom the U.S. authorities are trying to prosecute for the revelations made through his portal.

"I left a letter with the President explaining that Assange did not commit any serious crime. He did not kill anyone or violate any human rights. He exercised his freedom. I told him that arresting Assange would mean a permanent affront to freedom of expression," AMLO said.

