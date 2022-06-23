Mexico: 12 People Killed During Police Operation

Last night, June 22, eight criminals and four police officers were killed after a confrontation between police and criminals in El Salto municipality, located in the Central Region of the state of Jalisco.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter, "In a very important operation, El Salto police and state police yesterday shot down eight criminals and left three seriously wounded, after responding to a report of a safe house in which there were hidden weapons."

The Jalisco Attorney General's Office was in charge of processing the findings at the safe house of an organized crime group where the confrontation occurred.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the operation began on Wednesday afternoon when the Missing Persons Prosecutor's Office searched for two people after receiving a report of armed men with handcuffed people in a house.

"At a time like the one Mexico is going through, in Jalisco, we are clear that there can be no truce against those who have taken away our peace and tranquility. We continue working," the state governor said.

After the confrontation in El Salto, where four policemen were killed, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, pointed out that the idea of hugs, not bullets against organized crime, is not followed in the state.

More than 175 police officers have been killed in Mexico so far this year. Regarding Jalisco, at least 11 police officers have been killed as of June 12, the citizens' organization Causa en Común said.

Jalisco is dominated by the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation, the second most important organization that disputes territories with the neighboring Sinaloa Cartel (northwest).

This month, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System reported that there were 1 052 intentional homicides in Mexico's western state in the first five months of the year.