News > Mexico

Mexico To Be Self-Sufficient With Dos Bocas Refinery

  • Mexican President says that the country will be self-sufficient by 2023 after the Dos Bocas refinery will be activated. Jun. 15, 2022.

    Mexican President says that the country will be self-sufficient by 2023 after the Dos Bocas refinery will be activated. Jun. 15, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@AsiLoDiceMexico

Published 15 June 2022
Opinion

On Wednesday, the Mexican President announced that with the activation of the Dos Bocas refinery, the country will be self-sufficient by 2023.

Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed Wednesday that the Dos Bocas refinery, whose construction is about to be completed in the southeast region of Mexico, will be operating at full capacity by 2023.

During his daily press conference, the Mexican President said that his administration's pursuit of self-sufficiency in fuel consumption with the new refinery, which will be named Olmeca, alludes to the pre-Hispanic culture of the area.

"It will take time, but the construction part, without a doubt, will be finished this year," said the President to the conference journalists.

The refinery is one of the leading infrastructure projects of the Lopez Obrador administration and is located in the Mexican state of Tabasco, in the southeast of the country.

According to López Obrador's statements at the National Palace in Mexico City, it is a "monumental, enormous" work. The inauguration of the new refinery is scheduled for July 2, although facilities of this nature usually have a trial period.

It is expected that by 2023, Mexico will stop buying gasoline abroad and become self-sufficient in this regard, according to Mexican authorities.

by teleSUR/gfl-MS
