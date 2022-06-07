Suspension Bridge Collapses in Cuernavaca, Mexico

According to preliminary data, about 25 people were injured, seven of them seriously, the director of Civil Protection of Morelos state, Enrique Clemente Gallardo, reported.

The suspension bridge in the tourist city of Cuernavaca, capital of the southern state of Morelos, fell during the reopening ceremony of the project when about 25 people walked through it, among them the mayor of Cuernavaca, José Luis Urióstegui, council members and reporters.

The injured left by the bridge's collapse were taken to hospitals in the tourist city, located about 80 km south of Mexico City. Units of the armed forces and fire departments were deployed to attend to the emergency, coordinated by the Civil Protection unit.

"Paramedics from the Red Cross are attending to people who were injured after the collapse of the Paseo Ribereño Bridge in Cuernavaca," the Morelos rescue unit reported on its social networks.

Morelos Civil Protection coordinator Enrique Clemente Gallardo said that first responders evacuated at least seven people who were most seriously injured on stretchers to ambulances, and "two have high priority exposed injuries," requiring hospitalization.

Vídeo| Puente colgante se desploma en México mientras era inagurado, deja al menos 25 heridos



Un puente colgante de tablas de madera y cadenas metálicas la cual había sido remodelado recientemente en México, se derrumbó...

Cuernavaca is a colonial city with an XVI century monastery, built between hills and ravines, known as the "city of eternal spring" due to its mild climate. It is one of the favorite destinations for the capital's inhabitants on weekends due to its proximity to the megalopolis.