Mexico Vows Refounding the OAS at the Summit of the Americas

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, commented on Wednesday at the IX Summit of the Americas, which is taking place in Los Angeles, that the role played by the Organization of American States (OAS) is exhausted, explaining that a re-foundation of this organization is necessary.

According to the Mexican Foreign Minister, the OAS has played a shameful role in the recent coup d'état in Bolivia, which took place in 2019. In addition, he highlighted the fact that the organization has imposed sanctions on countries in the region in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and remarked on its actions before the health situation.

The Foreign Minister considers it hard to believe that at this point, the blockade against Cuba, one of the nations excluded from the summit, remains in effect. "It is evident that the Organization of American States and its way of acting are exhausted in the face of that reality," he said, adding that the Mexican proposal is to form a working group to present "the project for the re-foundation of the inter-American order."

Ebrard emphasized the position of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the exclusion of Venezuela and Nicaragua from the multilateral forum. "We consider this to be a serious mistake and that no one has the right to exclude another. We do not accept the principle of intervention to unilaterally define who comes and who does not come," he continued to say.

The Mexican official commented on his hope that the White House is moving towards another type of relationship with the region. However, he emphasized that his government's relationship with the U.S. President Joe Biden continues to be positive.

"I would say very good, and President (López Obrador) has an invitation to go to Washington in July; therefore, we cannot agree on everything, but the bilateral relationship is very good and will continue to be very good," said Ebrard.