Mexican President Promises to Investigate Murder of Priests

On Thursday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) promised a thorough investigation into the murder of two Jesuit priests, which took place in the municipality of Urique, in the state of Chihuahua, on Monday.

According to the Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office, the homicides would have been perpetrated by the sponsor of a local baseball team. This explanation, however, did not convince many citizens, including AMLO, who stressed that "it is necessary to investigate because it is unacceptable and highly suspicious."

Undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) Ricardo Mejia announced that the Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office is already offering a reward of US$250,000 to anyone who provides reliable information about "El Chueco", the alleged perpetrator of the homicides.

When asked if the recent acts of violence could lead him to change his security strategy, Lopez Obrador said that he will not do so and insisted that the current wave of violence is the long-term consequence of corruption and impunity that the administration of President Felipe Calderon (2006-2012) allowed and encouraged.

The murders of the two Jesuit religious have been condemned by social activist and human rights defenders, who recalled that at least seven priests have been murdered in recent years.

These events occur amid the violence generated by drug trafficking groups in Mexico. So far this year, authorities have registered 33,316 violent homicides, a figure that almost equals the number of murders that occurred in 2021.

The perception of insecurity among Mexicans increased from 65.8 percent in Dec. 2021 to 66.2 percent in March 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).